Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks defeat 76ers 112-101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in Milwaukee's 112-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks limited the 76ers to 37.4% shooting and won for the 12th time in 13 games. Philadelphia completed an 0-4 road trip. 76ers center Joel Embiid finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds but was frustrated most of the night and shot 6 of 26 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, and Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.