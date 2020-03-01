Antetokounmpo's 41 points lift Bucks past Hornets 93-85

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-85 for their sixth straight win. Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their last 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season. The Bucks led by two entering the fourth quarter. Charlotte hung tough until the final two minutes, when Antetokounmpo took over. Devonte Graham had 17 points and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hornets. Charlotte became the first team this season to hold Milwaukee under 100 points.

AP-WF-03-01-20 2137GMT