Athlete of the Week: Altoona’s Nate McMahon

Nate McMahon is listed at 5’8” in the Altoona boys basketball program, but even he says that’s being a little generous. Regardless of his size, he’s playing much bigger this season. McMahon is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

Altoona's Nate McMahon takes a three-pointer against Elk Mound Saturday.

According to his teammates, Nate McMahon is the glue that keeps this 2-0 Altoona squad together.

“He always cheers everyone up and always has a positive attitude,” Brayden Turk, a junior guard for the Rails, said. “He brings it on the court, too. He’s a great player.”

“Nate is an amazing kid. One of the best athletes I’ve ever played with. I love the kid to death, honestly,” Evan Moss, a junior forward for the Rails, said. “He leads well, works hard, and does his best all the time.”

“The group of friends I always hung out with was older when I was an underclassman,” McMahon explained the reason he became a leader. “They influenced me to make good decisions.”

“Nate is an extremely hard worker. He comes in early, stays late, and hits the weight room. Those things pay off for him. He can do a lot of things out here on the basketball court,” Paul Henrichs, Altoona’s head coach, said. “He’s one of our leaders on this team. He can play defense, and he can shoot the ball as you saw this weekend.”

Nate is a 3-sport standout; he plays catcher for the Rails’ baseball team in the spring, and he quarterbacked the football team. And he can shoot it too; McMahon made a career-high 7 triples this weekend against Elk Mound in the Railroaders’ 71-57 win.

“He definitely gives us a lot of looks. Obviously he’s a great spot-up shooter,” Carter Ternberg, a senior point guard for the Rails, said. “He can bring the ball up, and he’s a great passer, too – just a great teammate overall.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to really do it without my teammates,” McMahon said. “Whenever I’d miss, I’d have my teammates telling me to keep shooting. They were a big help.”

Henrichs is in his 1st year as head coach of the Rails, and the team has bought into his system.

“He’s brought a ton of energy, a ton of physicality,” Moss said. “We’ve been working extremely hard this season, harder than we’ve ever worked before.”

“We don’t settle for shots. We make one more pass to the open shooter. We have a lot of good shooters on our team,” Ternberg said.

“I love this team. Our team this year, no one is selfish,” McMahon said. “My favorite part is actually off the court with them because no matter what, they’re always there for you. We’re always laughing.”

