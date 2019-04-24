Athlete of the Week: Blugolds Softball

Coming into the day Wednesday, the UW-Eau Claire softball squad was one of two teams left in the WIAC that can control their own destiny to win the conference title. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

The last time the Blugolds tied a WIAC game? They won the conference title. That was 3 years ago. This year, the Blugolds think they have what it takes to get back atop the standings.

“I think we can win it. We’re going to have to play well to win it,” head coach Leslie Huntington thinks the team’s mindset will help them take that next step. “I think they’re playing loose, they’re having fun, and they believe in each other, they believe in the process, so I think that’s one of the biggest things.”

In UW-Eau Claire’s remaining WIAC schedule, they’ll face 2 of the top 4 teams: both of them on the road.

“Oshkosh and Whitewater are two good opponents and it will be fun to go into their home turf and see what we can do there,” Abbey Place, the Blugolds sophomore catcher, said.

It’s a jumbled mess atop the standings right now with 4 teams with 3 or fewer losses.

“In the conference right now, you can see when you look at standings and you look at the scores, it’s typically WIAC play where we’re kind of beating each other up,” Huntington said. “There’s splits happening everywhere and we’re still in a position that we control our own destiny. What team doesn’t want to be in that position when you get to this point in the season?”

The goal going forward the rest of the season for Place is a simple one.

“Just for us to play Blugold ball, just doing our own thing, not trying to too much with it. It’s a simple game: you just catch the ball, you throw the ball, and you hit the ball,” Place said. “Our goal is to host the tournament. Hopefully that’s something we can achieve in the next few days.”

