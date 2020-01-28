Athlete of the Week: Chippewa Falls Boys Basketball’s Joe Reuter

For the 1st time in 4 years, the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team swept Eau Claire North. In their thrilling double overtime win over the Huskies on the road Friday night, junior Joe Reuter put up a triple-double. Reuter is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week.

Chippewa Falls junior, Joe Reuter, records an assist during the Cardinals' 85-81 double overtime win over Eau Claire North.

“I’m just glad we got the win,” Joe Reuter said about the Cardinals’ 85-81 double overtime victory. He finished Friday’s game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists for his 1st career triple-double, but he attributes the feat to his team’s performance.

“It’s more of a team award, honestly,” Reuter said. “My team has to get me assists, my teammates have to set me up well, and good ball movement. It was just a great team win.”

“That’s the game I always want to be a part of: double overtime,” Nick Bruder, a senior guard for the Cardinals, said. “That’s something special for high school.”

“It was a huge win because they’re one of the top teams in the state,” Jacob Walczak, a junior forward for Chi-Hi, said. “Going into their place and winning a double overtime game is huge. I’m really proud of our team and how well they played.”

“Peyton had a triple-double last year here against North, so it’s kind of cool that Joe got one this year there,” Jason Proue, head coach for the Cardinals, said.

“Joe’s a really good all-around player. He can shoot it, he can post up, and he can drive,” Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, a senior forward for the Cardinals, said. “It really helps me and the whole team. He helps spread the floor with his shooting ability. He just puts in a lot of work.”

Reuter is averaging nearly 18 points per game.

“Joe is a relentless worker. He’s in the gym at 5am every morning getting better,” Proue said. “He’s put a lot of time into getting stronger, quicker, and more athletic.”

The Cardinals are 9-4 overall, and they’re half a game back of the Big Rivers Conference lead behind Hudson, their opponent on Saturday night.

“Our expectations at the start of the year were definitely to compete for a conference championship,” Bruder said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve definitely progressed with chemistry. I think everybody has felt that.”

“These guys are my brothers, and I love them,” Reuter said. “I have a lot of trust in them, a lot of faith in them. There’s no other team that I’d rather be playing with than them.”

