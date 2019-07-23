Athlete of the Week: Chippewa Falls Post 77 19U

With a 7-2 win over Eau Claire in the Regional finals on Tuesday, Chippewa Falls earned a trip to the legion state tournament. Post 77 would have been in the tournament anyways as the host team, but they are happier going in after taking the regional title over their rivals from Eau Claire.

"I told them I think it has been nine years since Chippewa Falls has won the regional title," says Head Coach Drew Steinmetz. "I was really happy this group of guys was able to do it today."

"That is awesome," says catcher Dane Weiland. "Just showing that we can actually beat Eau Claire and if we happen to face them in the state final game we can beat them and it is great to have a plaque finally under our name."

The majority of Post 77 played together this year on the Chippewa Fall High School team and that has helped the team develop plenty of chemistry this summer.

"It makes it easy for me because I know that I have to say go out there, play loose and have fun," says Drew Steinmetz. "They play there game and that is exactly what happened here today."

"Drew just lets us play, he just sits back and lets us play. We do the work and you see what happens," says Nolan Hutzler.

Luke Schemenaurer agrees. "It is a lot of chemistry. You trust the guy next to you, in front of you and behind you, everything, it's just a great feeling."

Post 77 has been playing their best baseball of the summer recently and they hope that keeps going in the state tournament.

"When we are all playing together and having fun and staying loose it is awesome," says Luke Schemenauer. "I don't know how to really describe it. We are loose, playing ball, having fun."