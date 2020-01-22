Athlete of the Week: ECA Stars hockey

Two years ago the ECA Stars took home the state title in girls hockey, this year's squad is off to a 14-2-1 start and head coach Tom Bernhardt hopes that their team play can bring them success.

Stars take on Bay Area Bears

“I think in the past, we’ve always had good depth. But this year, I think we’ve got better depth offensively, and that just comes with maturity and experience these kids have gained the last 3 years playing and getting regular shifts. It’s good to see them to finally having an opportunity to produce.”

Senior Cameron Carmody likes the make-up of her team.

“There’s a lot more depth, which is really nice. We’re not just relying on one line. We can work well off each other and you can put us wherever you want and we know that each line is going to go out there and make some plays.”

Having depth is a big key, but the Stars ability to communicate and work together has been a big ingredient as well according to Paige Ruppert and Paige Rodriguez.

“We work really good together, says Ruppert. Our team chemistry is really good. We’re all best friends. It’s been a fun season.”

“I think this year, we all want the same thing, says Rodriguez. We all want to go back to what I had my freshman year, which was a state championship. I think the locker room – everybody wants it. Everyone comes together every game and just really likes to be a team.”

The team has their eyes on a trip to state, but according to Lauren Carmody, their first goal is to win the Big Rivers title

“That would be really nice. That’s one of our goals. One of our other goals is to make it to state again, but the first priority is to get this conference title.”