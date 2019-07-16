Athlete of the Week: Eau Claire Cavs’ Paul Petit

Paul Petit quarterbacked the Eau Claire Regis football team to a state championship in 2016, but now he’s doing big things on the baseball field with the Eau Claire Cavaliers. Petit is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

Cavs' Paul Petit slides home safely.

“I’ve always thought since I was little that the more games you play, the better competition you play, the better you’re going to be,” Paul Petit, a prototypical baseball player, said.

Petit always wants to be on the ball field. The Eau Claire Cavs’ top pitcher logged the most appearances and had the 2nd best ERA for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs baseball team this spring before joining the Cavs this summer.

“It’s a great group of guys. The board is really nice. They’re always talkative, interacting with the players,” Petit said of his experience with the Cavs. “Coaches are great, great atmosphere, I love Carson Park; it’s just a great place to play.”

Petit is putting up great numbers on the mound for the Cavs: he’s 8-0 with a 2.63 ERA. He says his success comes because of the guys behind him.

“You have great guys behind you. It’s easy to pitch to guys, pitch to contact, and not worry about walks,” Petit said of the Cavs’ defense. “(I) just go get them. We really have an explosive offense. It makes it easy to pitch in front of. It’s been a lot of fun.”

“They got great energy behind him and they know he’s going to give 110%,” Matt Miller, field manager for the Cavs, said. “He’s learned a lot from our veteran guys like Jake Jenneman and Corey Fischer. He’s learning and working really hard on his days off. It shows.”

Petit was the MVP of the CRBL All-Star Game just a couple weeks ago.

“Great competition, great pitching. I had a good game, had a good day, felt good, and we got the win. That’s all that matters,” Petit said.

Petit says he loves coming back to play with the Cavs at Carson Park during the summers.

“Getting with a program that has 40-50 games lined up in the summer, just playing a lot of times a week is really good,” Petit said.

