Athlete of the Week: Eau Claire North Track’s Kary Petricka

Kary Petricka keeps breaking school records at Eau Claire North, but the records are already hers. The Husky track star is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert has the story.

“Breaking records is always fun,” Eau Claire North senior, Kary Petricka, said. “I want to keep bringing my times down and my distances further.”

Kary Petricka keeps getting better. She owns the 4X200 and long jump school records and has come close to breaking the 100 and 200 records as well.

Petricka has won every event she’s entered this year, including all 4 at the Eau Claire City Meet yesterday: the 100, 200, 4X400, and the long jump.

“Making it to state would be pretty fun,” Petricka said. “I made it in 3 last year, and I want to make it in long jump for sure this year. Hopefully, I can do all four.”

Petricka’s mom ran track at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Kary will follow in her footsteps, but there’s still work left to do in her final month as a North Husky.

“I want to leave a good work ethic,” Petricka said. “Having everybody come in, they’re ready to work every day – no one is slacking off in the weight room or on the track. I’ve always had that mentality the last 4 years, so I’d like everyone to have that, too.”

Even though she’s winning literally everything in this part of the state, Petricka keeps level-headed.

“There’s the potential for that where you take 1st in every meet and you can just get content, but Kary really sees the big picture,” Adam Sturgis, Eau Claire North track and field head coach, said. “It’s not just the Big Rivers, it’s not just Northwest Wisconsin; to her, it’s about being the best in the state.”

Petricka has taken huge steps since joining the North program her freshman year, not just on the track.

“I think I’ve been working a lot harder in the past few years,” Petricka said. “Having more of a leadership role has kind of helped it, too. Having more self-confidence in myself, getting myself to say that I can do that – I can. I’m as good as the other girls. I can actually compete with them. Not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to lose.’ I go in there thinking I can win this one.”

“When all the dust settles, they’re going to remember her as this great athlete, but that she was a great teammate, too,” Sturgis said.