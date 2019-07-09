Athlete of the Week: Eau Claire Post 53’s Gabe O’Brien

He was an instrumental part in the Eau Claire North Huskies’ state championship run. Gabe O’Brien is continuing his hot hitting for the Eau Claire Post 53 Legion team. O’Brien is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week.

Eau Claire Legion Post 52's Gabe O'Brien hits a home run in a game earlier in July.

A Wisconsin state tournament record 9 hits in North’s 3 games has given O’Brien the confidence that’s only grown during the legion season.

“I’ve been seeing the ball well ever since the high school season started. Everything’s been putting together, and it’s really been working out,” O’Brien said. “As a baseball player, you can definitely feel that confidence is a big part to your game and your success, so if you’re seeing the ball well, you’re confident. It’ll carry over for a while.”

O’Brien is the leadoff man for Post 53, and his manager has just as much confidence in him as he does in himself.

“Gabe’s a solid player. I don’t mind penciling him in at the top every time out,” Mark Faanes, manager for Post 53, said. “He made a great catch out there, one that guys in the dugout said, ‘I don’t think we’re going to get to that one,’ but Gabe did. He’s a great ball player.”

Post 53 finished the River City Classic with a 3-1 record and look to be hitting their stride at the right time heading into the regional coming up at Carson Park starting on July 19th.

“Everyone’s really putting together a lot of great performances, and it’s great momentum going into the playoffs,” O’Brien said.

Post 53 plays in a tournament this weekend in Plover and has a couple games next week before hosting the regional next weekend.

