Athlete of the Week: Fall Creek baseball’s Marcus Cline

Marcus Cline has some gaudy numbers in just 5 games early on this baseball season, but don’t expect them to drop. Fall Creek’s senior 2nd baseman is our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

Twenty-one plate appearances and he’s been retired just 4 times. A .692 average with 2 triples and a home run, Marcus Cline is in midseason form.

“Marcus has been a four-year starter for us. He’s a classic diamond rat,” Mike Johnson, Fall Creek head baseball coach, said.

Cline committed to UW-Milwaukee in August: knowing where he’ll play collegiate ball has him at ease in the box.

“It’s just a weight off the shoulders,” Cline said. “It feels good not to worry about my performance. I just go out and play and have fun.”

During the summers, Cline competed in travel ball and played against future college baseball players all around the United States; seeing that high quality competition has taken his game to another level.

“I’m taking little bits and pieces from my experience with GRB (Rays) and the (Minnesota) Blizzard and just putting it in my game,” Cline said. “A lot of it is approach and my routine going into every game.”

“For a little guy, he sure hits the ball hard,” Johnson said of his 3-hitter. “He’s got a couple triples and a home run so far. He gives everything he’s got. It’s not like he’s over swinging; he stays within himself.”

That change in approach is already apparent.

“I kidded (with) him; he’s already drawn 7 walks in one week which is more than he had last year,” Johnson said with a smirk.

Cline’s goals for the Crickets remainder of the season are straightforward.

“We’re looking for a Cloverbelt Conference championship. Then going to regionals and seeing how far we can get there. The end goal is the state tournament,” Cline said.

The Crickets are 5-0 to start the year and are looking to bring some hardware to the trophy cases.