Athlete of the Week: Matt Tolan

For the second time in the past three years, Matt Tolan will be playing for a national title. This year's U.S. Amateur is being held at historic Pinehurts Resort, and Tolan is excited and confident for the tournament.

"I mean just being there once is a milestone, being there twice is just great. It is a USGA championship, they are going to set it up as hard as they can. I'm ready for it. I have had a great summer this year with back-to-back-to-back-to-back top five finishes and I have a lot of confidence going into this championship."

Tolans great run this summer includes finishing second at the Wisconsin State Amateur. The formula to his continued improvement is pretty simple.

"Steadily improving the drive and consistently improving each club. Every shot and every club matters no matter what the course is. Every shot counts and one shot can be the difference from winning and taking second. "

Tolan hopes that the U.S. Amateur and his play this summer lead to more success his senior season at South Dakota and possibly beyond college.

"It's been a really good summer. It is good leading into my senior year to give me some confidence. One of my dreams is to go pro after I finish college and this confidence from the summer this season only helps me fuel that dream."

