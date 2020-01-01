Athlete of the Week: Top Story of 2019

Eau Claire North claimed the WIAA State Baseball title in dramatic fashion to earn our top story of 2019. Sam Stange's go ahead home run a now legendary moment in Eau Claire sports history.

His coach Bob Johnson's reaction to the moment...

"I've been around this game a long time, nothing that dramatic, nothing that dramatic in a high school baseball game."

As for Stange, he was just trying to help his team.

"I mean, just trying to put a ball in play. I hadn't really done much all night. Trying to hit a ball hard, whatever that meant, He left a change-up up, so I was able to jump on it. It's kind of hard to put into words right now. It's kind of one of the best feelings ever. I'm sure we'll be able to look back on it a little bit but for now, it's just pure elation.

His teammate Carter Hessleman knew he was seeing something special.

"Right off the bat, I knew for a fact it was gone. Even if it's however deep: 365-380 feet over there, I was just like, that is gone and I ran out of the dugout right away. I just went crazy."

Gabe O'Brien knows it's a moment that will live in legend for the Huskies.

"It's just something you always dream about growing up as a kid, and to see it happen is unbelievable. I'll never forget it."

