Athletes of the Week: Undefeated Mondovi Buffaloes

A balanced, but lethal, offensive attack, paired with one of the best defenses in the Dunn St. Croix – the Mondovi Buffaloes are rolling early this football season. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

A Mondovi Buffalo scores Friday night.

Three games, three shutouts: the Buffalo defense is smothering.

“Now, they’ve gained a bunch of confidence. They expect to go out and get stops. So far, they’ve been able to do it,” Mondovi’s head coach, Craig Loscheider, said.

Experience has the Buffalo offense roaming, putting up 128 points in their 3 games. In past seasons, the run game has been dominant, but this year, the pass game is just adding to their already lethal playbook.

“We definitely make teams respect our run and respect our pass,” Tanner Marsh, a junior running back for Mondovi, said. “We have Owen Schultz and Jackson Falkner: we have really good wideouts. Teams in our conference, they don’t have players to stick up with them. They either have to pick, ‘Oh, we’re going to defend the run, or we’re going to defend the pass.’

Mondovi blanked Elk Mound 48-0 Friday night.

“We were super excited to win that one. It felt really good. We haven’t liked Elk Mound since our sophomore year; they beat us in the playoffs,” Carter Johnson, the Buffaloes’ quarterback, said.

The Buffaloes will have a few tough opponents in the coming weeks, but their eye is on one specific matchup: week 8 against Spring Valley.

“We really are looking forward to Spring Valley. For lack of a better term, we’re looking for revenge from last year,” Justin Rykal, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, said. “They were our only big conference loss of the season, and we’re looking forward to getting back at them.”

“We lost to them twice last year,” Marsh said. “Definitely coming back to get some revenge.”

“They have talented players, good coaches. I have not beat Spring Valley at a JV, varsity, middle school level in the 2 years I’ve been the head coach here,” Loscheider said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play them.”

The Mondovi football program is trending in the right direction, and Loscheider knows it.

“It’s exciting to be the head coach of this program right now because there’s a lot of optimism and a lot of excitement around what our boys are doing,” Loscheider said. “They deserve it all. They work their butts off for it.”

