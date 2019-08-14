Athlete of the Week: Zach Gilles

After injuries kept him off the field for most of last season for the Express, Zach Gilles is making the most of his opportunity this year. In 29 games, Gilles is hitting .363 with 20 RBI and 15 stolen bases and is enjoying playing his summer ball at Carson Park.

"It is a great experience. I love playing at Carson Park. I grew up coming to these games and watching them and being able to come out here and play in front of a hometown crowd is awesome."

Dale Varsho has had his eye on Gilles ever since he was playing at Chippewa Falls McDonell and the Express Manager knows that Gilles will do whatever it takes to get on base and help the team.

He does a lot of things right offensively plus he can run. He has plus tools at running and if we can get him to be a little more of a "dirtball" on the bases and attack, he is going to be unbelievable. Having him here is a great benefit to local area of just how good baseball is around here."

As the Express get ready for their game tonight against Willmar, the players are prepared to do what they can to get to the Northwoods Championship game.

"I think we have great team chemistry" says Zach Gilles. " Our team has come a long way and we are all very close. We are all friends with each other and hang out whenever we are not at the ball field too. I think our team has come a long way and we are all going to be good friends for a long time."

"The guys that are right here are the guys that don't want to go back to school, they want to play" says Dale Varsho. "That is the beauty of it, do we have enough? Who knows? Time will tell. First it comes down to who is going to throw for us, pitch well and give us an opportunity to win."

