Athletes of the Week: Bloomer Blackhawk Football

Averaging over 43 points per game and outscoring opponents 174-62 in their 4-0 start, the Bloomer Blackhawks are flying high in the Heart O’North. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

“I like to run the ball if we can. Having a very nice quarterback that can throw the ball well, hopefully, we’ll mix it up. We’ll do whatever we have to to put ourselves in a position to win,” John Post, Bloomer’s head coach, said on August 20th, before the Blackhawks took the field for their 1st game.

Four weeks into the high school football season, that rings true; the pass game brought some magic with an unreal hook-and-ladder touchdown before the half Friday night.

“Isaiah (LaGesse) has been a passing quarterback since he came into high school,” Post said. “We do have a real nice group of receivers. That helps. Sometimes, we haven’t thrown because of that reason.”

Bloomer has more passing yards than rushing yards, which strays from your typical Blackhawk running game.

“I can’t really run because I’m kind of slow, so I have to rely on passing,” Isaiah LaGesse, the Blackhawks senior quarterback, said with a smirk. “And we have a really good receiving corps and an offensive line that can block. We’re just taking advantage of that.”

A major reason for the Blackhawks success doesn’t necessarily correlate to all on-the-field play; the guys are unselfish.

“The kids are really gelling well. That’s the nice thing,” Post said. “We always hope that the kids get along well, but they don’t always. I think this team is really supportive of each other. (It’s) not a jealous group: somebody had 9 carries, and I only had 6. Coaches know what I mean. That’s the best thing. They’re willing to help each other, which is crucial.”

“I feel like we’re a lot closer this year than in past years,” Zane Baier, a senior lineman for the Blackhawks, said. “A lot of older guys teaching younger guys.”

“We’re a lot like family,” LaGesse said. “When we break down at the end of practice, we always say ‘family.’”

The Blackhawks have made the playoffs the last 15 seasons and have at least 1 playoff win 11 of the last 12 years. Their goal this year is to make a deep run.

“We’ve always believed in ourselves. The goal is to not lose a game,” Leif Iverson, a senior running back for the Blackhawks, said. “We’re hoping to stay undefeated, win conference, and make a run in the playoffs.”

