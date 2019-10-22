Athletes of the Week: Bloomer Blackhawks Volleyball

Losing just one set in the Heart O’North en route to an undefeated conference run, the Bloomer Blackhawk volleyball team is poised to make a deep run in the WIAA playoffs. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

Bloomer's Emma Krecji gets a kill against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Balance: that’s one way to describe the 2019 Bloomer volleyball squad.

“If you come and watch a game, if you look at who’s hot that night – who has the most kills, the most assists, the most aces – it’s really going to depend on the night,” Liz Bohl, Bloomer’s head coach, said. “That’s kind of been fun to see different people step up in different roles and have moments.”

The identity of the team is different than past years.

“This year, we have a lot of strong hitters, so the defense never knows where we’re going to hit from,” Larissa Fossum, a senior hitter, said.

“I say we don’t play as selfishly. We cheer each other on more and we’re not focusing on individual stats, we’re focusing on wins as a team,” Emma Krejci, a senior middle hitter for the Blackhawks, said.

Of the 2nd-seeded Blackhawks’ 8 losses, 6 of them were against a team seeded either #1 or #2 in the WIAA playoffs.

“We are ready. You gotta beat them at some time. It’s just a matter of when,” Bohl said. “The girls were like, ‘Yeah, we’re happy with the 2-seed. We’re going to do our thing.’”

“We’re clicking as a team. We have our ups and downs, but I feel like towards the end, we’re really clicking and doing good,” Emma Seibel, an outside hitter for Bloomer, said.

The Blackhawks fell a game short of the state tournament 2 of the past 3 seasons. Though this team is different than those years, the success this year didn’t happen overnight; this squad believed in themselves throughout the year.

“I feel like this team believes that we have had those goals, maybe before other people started to see what we could really do,” Bohl said.

Bloomer will host Rice Lake on Thursday at 7pm in a division 2 semifinal.

