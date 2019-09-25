Athletes of the Week: Eau Claire Memorial Boys Soccer

The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team is tied at the top of the Big Rivers with a 4-0-1 conference record, but they’re the only BRC team without a loss. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week.

Memorial soccer's, Jared Nunez, pops the ball over his head during the Old Abes win over Rice Lake Tuesday night.

"It's a talented squad, a very talented squad,” David Kite, head coach of the Old Abes, said of his 2019 team.

But they’re not just talented: they’re playing together as a team under his direction.

“It’s fun. I’ve gotten to know him really good. He makes sure we play as a team,” Luke Rosenberger, a senior striker for the Old Abes, said. “I feel like we’re all family.”

“He’s a good coach. He pushes us and makes us play together, move the ball, and get results,” Lui Shi Xiong, a senior midfielder for the Abes, said. “If we just keep playing our game, I think we’ll do well.”

“I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys for a lot of years,” Logan Junker, a senior defender, said. “I think we have a lot of chemistry coming onto the field this year, and it’s been translating pretty well.”

Memorial’s success this year is due to their offseason commitment to the sport.

“It’s a lot of work in the offseason. We still learn from every game. We try to get better from every game,” Xiong said.

“I just feel overall that our 9-month commitment coming into the season was excellent and the proof is now on the field," Kite said.

The Abes have quite the schedule ahead.

“We got a big weekend in Madison coming up. We play 7th-ranked Middleton on Friday evening and we play defending state champs in division 2, Oregon, on Saturday. So 2 big tests this weekend; we’re excited to go down and play some city ball,” Kite said.

“Hopefully go as far as we can and get as many wins as possible because it’s my last year as a senior. I want to make it as far as possible and hopefully make it to state,” Junker said.

The game to mark on your schedule will be a rematch of the Old Abes’ tie with Hudson on October 10th here in Eau Claire.

