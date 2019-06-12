Athletes of the Week: Eau Claire North Baseball

The past 3 years, the Huskies have ended their seasons in the state tournament, but they'd never made it past the semifinal game. Yesterday, that changed. Eau Claire North is heading to the title game to face Sun Prairie, a perennial powerhouse, with a chance to bring home some gold back to the Chippewa Valley.

"They're a similar team to us from what I've seen," says Outfielder Gabe O'Brien.

" I believe it's going to be a good game. If we don't make any errors, we'll be alright."

"When you have seniors that lead like they do, you can sell that stuff on a roster of 18," says Head Coach Bob Johnson.

"We've just been battling and battling, and now we're down to the final 2 and that's pretty exciting. Sun Prairie has a great history and they have a ton of depth. It's going to be a challenge for us."

"When we lost that 8 o'clock game to Waunakee, that just left a bitter taste in my mouth for a year until now, says Carter Hesselman.

"I finally got to get back at them. So now, we're playing for a gold ball on Thursday."

"It's going to be a little weird, and probably a little emotional," says Sam Stange.

"I think, as cliche as it is, we'll definitely leave it all out there."

The Huskies will have to use some different arms on Thursday in the championship game as they used their aces Sam Stange and Carter Hesselman in both the quarterfinal and semifinal games. Eau Claire North, Sun Prairie, Thursday night in Appleton for a chance to bring home a gold ball.

