Athletes of the Week: Local Signing Celebrations

We travel to Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial as local standout athletes select where they will play their college sports.

Nathan Custer signs to play football at UW-Whitewater

The following athletes are going to compete at the next level:

Chippewa Falls:

Nathan Custer-Football (UW-Whitewater)

Eau Claire North:

Hannah Brunner-Soccer (Coe College (IA)

Joel Zachow-Baseball (UW-Stout)

Eau Claire Memorial:

Cooper Kapanke-Baseball (Winona St.)

Connor Stoik-Baseball (Augsburg)

Billy Peterson-Golf (Augsburg)

Nathan Hau-Basketball (UW – Eau Claire)

Tyler Hanson-Soccer (Carroll University)

Mitch Brenner -Soccer (Hawaii Pacific University)

Alex Sulzer-Soccer (UW – Superior)

Jacob Harmsen-Soccer (Viterbo)

