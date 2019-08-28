Athletes of the Week: Neillsville/Granton Football

The Neillsville/Granton football team won by the largest margin of victory in almost 7 seasons in week one, but they could’ve put up more than just the 41 points they managed. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

“I think we’re a lot better than we were last year,” Hunter Roenz, a senior lineman for Neillsville/Granton, said, and that’s quite the understatement; the Neillsville/Granton Warriors put up 5 touchdowns and 35 points in the first half against Fall Creek – their highest scoring half in 10 years.

“For the first time, we really felt in control of the game. That was a really new feeling,” Tommy Friemoth, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown against Fall Creek Thursday night, said.

“Our offensive line is a tank this year. They’ve all been in the weight room, and they’re all seniors. They all know what they’re doing. They know how to get it done,” Jonah Zoschke, a senior running back who rushed for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Warriors’ season opener, said.

The running back duo of Friemoth and Zoschke gives all the credit to the big guys up front.

“Us backs wouldn’t be able to get any yards without the line, and they’re the ones getting us to the second level,” Zoschke said.

“This year, we’re playing more as a team, and playing for each other instead of working for ourselves. That goes a long way,” Friemoth said.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a senior-dominated line in years. It brings a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience to the front. They’re able to bust some holes open for a couple backs we got – they’re pretty physical backs and kind of quick and shifty,” Scott Bryant, head coach of the squad, said. “It’s nice to see between the two of them.”

Roenz, who is the staple at left tackle for the senior-led offensive line, has put on some big time blocks, but more importantly, he’s got some blonde locks.

“I started it freshman year. I don’t let it get too long because it doesn’t curl right, but I do trim it up a little bit. I take care of it,” Roenz said of his blonde mullet. “I kind of wanted to and I realize it worked for me. I give it a little fluff here and there.”

Neil – Do you have the best hair on the team?

“Easily, yeah. No doubt about it,” Roenz said with a smirk.

In all fairness, I don’t think you want Roenz, hair and all, coming at you with a full head of steam on Friday nights. Roenz and his Warriors think they can make the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs. We think it’s pretty reasonable,” Roenz said. “We should be able to do it.”

