Athletes of the Week: Osseo-Fairchild Girls Basketball

13 in a row, that is where the winning streak sits for the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team. That winning streak has them sitting on top of the Cloverbelt standings, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Thunder. They started the season winning just three of their first 7 games, but senior Makayla Steinke feels the team has grown since that rough start.

"I think our teamwork overall has come together. We have so much more chemistry than at the beginning of the season and we were all just playing for ourself but now we look for the other person who has the better shot and is more open. Our teamwork and chemistry...we just know where everyone is on the court at all times and it's just awesome to be a part of it."

The win streak is also impressive to head coach Tera Simpson.

"The fact that we were able to pull together and do that, February is a really tough month to play basketball and the girls have really been able to pick each other and pull ahead."

While the Thunder do have four seniors on their roster, it's them addition of the underclassmen, like leading scorer and sophomore Brook McCune that has helped the team take their play to the next level.

"The learning curve was high for us this year having half of our team be underclassmen," says Simpson. "The seniors really took them under their shoulders and they were able to learn very quickly and able to play together really quickly which isn't always the case when you mix those grades together."

"They are just like huge leaders," says Steinke. " Everyone on the court works so well together and the fact that they are underclassmen and they are doing so well this year, they are not timid or shy, is just awesome."

With the veteran and underclassmen working together, Simpson thinks the Thunder have found a very good formula for their success on the court.

"I think one of the biggest threats we have right now is that anybody on the floor can score. You can't just take away our three point shooters because somebody outside will take over. If you guard one person inside, the other person will light it up. The fact that we have five people on the floor who can score and people coming off the bench who can also score has been really important to this part of the season."

As for the rest of the regular season and post season...Steinke is optimistic about what they can do.

"I'm super excited. Our regional is going to be tough. We have a good regional with Melrose-Mindoro in there, they have gone to state two years in a row now. But I am super excited to see how far we can get. We haven't won a regional championship in a long time. If we can get that, that is all I can ask for right now and if we can get farther than that would so awesome, because I think we can do it. "

