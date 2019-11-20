Athletes of the Week: Regis Rambler Football Team

For the 2nd time in the last 4 years, the Regis football team is heading to Camp Randall in hopes of a state title. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

Eau Claire Regis advances to state with a win over Abbotsford

“Take a look around, work hard, and you’ll be back,” was the message from Gus Theisen’s dad to his son right after the Regis football team won the state championship in 2016; Gus was a freshman on that team. Three years later, the advice paid off.

“We’ve been working at it for so long, and it’s nice for it to pay off,” Gus, a senior running back and defensive lineman for the Ramblers, said. “We have one more week together as a team, and I’m excited.”

“Going to state freshman year gives you a certain amount of energy, and it kind of ignites that throughout your entire high school experience,” Hayden Reinders, a senior running back and defensive back for Regis, said. “Just having that energy back again – it’s been a while. It’s exciting, and I can’t wait to take the field with the guys.”

“It feels great. I can’t really put it into words,” Bennett Seelen, who does the quarterbacking for the Ramblers, said. “All that hard work has really paid off. And we really wanted to get this point.”

Regis has been there and done that when it comes to making it to Camp Randall; the Ramblers are making their 6th appearance at the state tournament. But they’re going up against a team tied for 3rd most appearances in Wisconsin state football history, St. Mary’s Springs, who is now going for the 12th time since 2002.

“Great respect to that team. We work hard just like they do,” Reinders said. “Just hats off to them, but we belong in this game just as much as they do.”

“I think we’re just as good. I think it’s going to be a good game,” Theisen said. “We’ll see on Thursday.”

This marks the 4th appearance for the Ramblers under Bryant Brenner, who is in his 12th season as head coach. The thing that sticks out the most to the players is how they go about their business.

“The culture, definitely. It’s one thing to have players that are good, but when you have a culture that we have and you build it like that, it obviously pays off in ways like making it to state.”

“We just told the kids to go out there, relax, and have fun: play football,” Brenner said.

