Athletes of the Week: State-bound Clear Lake Warriors

There's a first time for everything, right? Well, for three volleyball teams in Western Wisconsin, they'll be making their first trip to the Resch Center and the WIAA state volleyball tournament. The Bloomer Blackhawks, the Fall Creek Crickets, and the Clear Lake Warriors are our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week.

The Clear Lake volleyball team storms the court after winning the sectional title.

In Div. IV, the Clear Lake Warriors are heading to Green Bay with an unblemished record: 36-0 on the year. The Warriors dropped 5 sets all season, one of those coming to Eau Claire North, who lost in the sectional final in Div. I. The Warriors are ready to try for a gold ball.

"It is so awesome. We've never been to state, ever in school history,” Alicia Strilzuk, the Warriors’ head coach, said. “It's really good for the community. Our team is really excited. A lot of the girls on this team are seniors, so they've been on this team for quite a few years. We've been pushing each year to get to this point, so to finally be here, we're just blown away. Just so blown away by the support, and humbled by our community."

"It's honestly indescribable. We've never made it this far in volleyball ever,” Julianna Rosen, a senior hitter for Clear Lake, said, “I think our team just came together. It's really just unbelievable. We've worked really hard. It's just pure joy, just pure joy."

