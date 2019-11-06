Athletes of the Week: State-bound Fall Creek Crickets

There's a first time for everything, right? Well, for three volleyball teams in Western Wisconsin, they'll be making their first trip to the Resch Center and the WIAA state volleyball tournament. The Bloomer Blackhawks, the Fall Creek Crickets, and the Clear Lake Warriors are our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week.

Fall Creek volleyball players celebrate after winning a set.

In Div. III, the Fall Creek Crickets have dropped just 13 sets all season and are making their 1st appearance riding a 20-game winning streak. The Crickets know this experience doesn’t come often, and they’re going to enjoy every second of it.

"Everybody sets lofty goals. Everybody wants to end their season at the Resch Center, and that's exactly what this group of girls did,” Matt Prissel, the Crickets’ head coach, said. “They worked really hard this season, and they got better as the season went on and made that a reality. It's been a great season and I'm thrilled to go along for the ride. It's been a privilege and an honor to work with these ladies this year."

"I think it's going to feel amazing. It's been a goal of mine; ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be on a team and go to the state volleyball tournament and play in it. I think it's going to be really cool," Gianna Vollrath, a sophomore hitter for the Crickets, said.

"I'm very excited. It's been a goal since we were really young. The thought of it really hasn't settled in for a lot of us,” Catelyn Schulz, a senior setter for Fall Creek, said. “It's a crazy thought."

"It's going to be crazy. I've always just been up in the stands, just watching all these teams. You're there, but I don't think when I was sitting there watching these teams, I was ever like, 'Yeah, I could do that.' I'm going to be walking onto the court. I've never been on the court before. That's going to be crazy," Quinlyn Rubeck, a senior setter for the Crickets, said.

