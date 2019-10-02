Athletes of the Week: UW-Eau Claire Football

After their win over 6th ranked St. Thomas, the UW-Eau Claire football team received votes for the top-25 poll for the 1st time since the early 2000’s. The team is our Osseo Automotive Athletes of the Week. SportScene 13’s Neil Hebert reports.

It started with a bang, and finished with an even bigger celebration.

“When Coach B entered the locker room, we went crazy, hoisted him up,” Jonathan Malueg, 1st year starting quarterback for the Blugolds, said.

The Blugolds defeated #6 St. Thomas 21-19 Saturday evening in one of the biggest upsets in program history.

“I enjoy winning and I have players that enjoy winning,” Wesley Beschorner, 1st year head coach of the Blugolds, said. “And they deserved it. They expected it because they believed. They deserve to win.”

The Blugolds did believe, and from the sound of it, that will continue for not only this year, but for the foreseeable future.

“Five years of seeing guys coming in and out of the program, it’s awesome to see something like that finally come to fruition, to get a big win like that,” Sam Romanski, a senior and a 2018 All-American linebacker for the Blugolds, said. “It’s exciting for the future Blugolds, too, leaving a mark.”

Beschorner’s locker room thinks the program is trending in the right direction.

“One week ago, one year ago, five years ago, definitely perceived a little differently,” Romanski said. “The Coach B era and everything that comes along with it is different. And I think people are starting to finally understand that.”

The Blugolds face yet another top-10 team this weekend: perennial Div. III champs, UW-Whitewater. The challenge is one quarterback Jonathan Malueg and his team are ready for.

“We still haven’t played where we want to be at yet,” Malueg said. “We haven’t showcased our full ability yet. If we focus on the small little details, we can propel ourselves forwards. That’s what we’re going to do this week.”

“We’re excited to get into it. We know that this conference has been ultra-successful outside of conference, so you know there are a lot of really good teams in this conference,” Beschorner said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

