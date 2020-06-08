Badger student-athletes to begin return to campus

A limited number of University of Wisconsin student-athletes will be allowed, under a phased approach, to return to campus for voluntary athletics activities beginning on June 8, approximately three months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted college athletics activities across the country.

UW Athletics’ plan includes the voluntary return of the Badger football and volleyball teams for initial health assessments and COVID-19 testing the week of June 8, followed by the start of strength and conditioning activities on June 15. Additional student-athletes will be brought back, as well, as the summer progresses.

“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe. I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”

All strength and conditioning activities will take place in the Forward Center weight room inside Camp Randall Stadium and the weight room on the lower level of the McClain Center. No other UW Athletics facilities will be open at this point, including the Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena or the Student-Athlete Performance Center (SAPC). A limited number of staff and student-athletes will be allowed into weight rooms at any given time. Strength and conditioning activities will be altered to mitigate risk as much as possible (each station will have sanitation supplies; strength workouts will be conducted on spaced-out weight racks used only by one individual per session; conditioning sessions will take place outdoors unless inclement weather dictates otherwise).

A detailed plan of health-related processes and procedures will be in place to mitigate the risk of illness for student-athletes and staff. A member of the UW Sports Medicine staff will conduct an educational presentation with each team to ensure they know what to expect when they arrive at Camp Randall Stadium. Prior to arrival, all student-athletes will complete health information forms, schedule a health assessment (physical exam) and each will undergo PCR testing (nasal swab) for the COVID-19 virus. Student-athletes will be tested once initially and then again if/when they report symptoms or are believed to have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Student-athletes will be screened daily before entering UW Athletics facilities. Masks will be worn by student-athletes and staff members at all times other than during conditioning activities.

Individuals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Local health officials would be contacted regarding tracing procedures and UW Athletics facilities staff would further sanitize areas where suspected individuals had been. UW Athletics would determine the best location for the individual testing positive to self-isolate and coordinate follow-up medical monitoring and care as indicated.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How did UW Athletics devise this plan?

This plan was devised in consultation with multiple other units on campus, as well as medical officials.

Which sports are coming back and what is the timeline?

Wisconsin Athletics will open up its facilities to student-athletes using a tiered approach beginning with the football and volleyball teams. Students will be able to report back to campus on June 8 and begin voluntary workouts on June 15. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will return later this month followed by the men’s and women’s hockey teams. Provided all goes well, additional student-athletes will have the opportunity to come back for voluntary workouts as well, as the summer progresses.

What is the plan for COVID-19 testing?

Every student-athlete will be tested upon return to campus. Nasal Swab tests will be administered as part of an initial health assessment and screening with the UW Sports Medicine staff that will take place at Camp Randall Stadium.

How often will student-athletes be tested?

During this initial phase, every student-athlete will be tested upon return to campus and prior to any athletic activity.

Following the initial test, student-athletes will be tested if they show signs of COVID-19 or come in contact with someone positive. Individuals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should not report to Athletics Facilities without first consulting with a member of the Sports Medicine Staff.

What happens if someone tests positive?

· Individuals with suspected COVID-19 infection should self-isolate while awaiting the result of the COVID-19 testing.

· Athletics, in coordination and consultation with local and university health officials will determine the best location for the individual testing positive to self-isolate and coordinate follow-up medical monitoring and care as indicated.

· Facilities will be notified regarding the potential need for additional sanitation of spaces within Athletics occupied by the individual with suspected COVID-19. Athletics facilities should be closed until appropriate sanitization is completed.

· Local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual and should be referred for COVID-19 testing.

· Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tests positive will be managed by medical staff on a case-by-case basis and may be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

· Individuals with potential COVID-19 exposure will be instructed to self-isolate until the result of their COVID-19 test is confirmed and will be provided reminders and additional education for symptom monitoring.

· Once an individual with suspected exposure has received a negative result from their COVID-19 test and been symptom-free for 72 hours, they may return to regular participation in organized athletic activities.

· Once an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 is symptom free for 72 hours they will be referred for repeat COVID-19 testing.

· Once an individual with a known COVID-19 infection receives a negative COVID-19 test, completes a follow-up medical exam, and is cleared by a team physician they will be allowed to resume a gradual return to participation in organized athletic activities.

What facilities are open for student-athletes?

The weight rooms in Camp Randall Stadium and the McClain Center as well as the turf in Camp Randall Stadium and the McClain Center and the grass practice field just north of Camp Randall Stadium will be utilized for voluntary strength and conditioning activities. The training room in the McClain Center will be available by appointment only or to treat acute injuries that develop during voluntary strength and conditioning activities. All other facilities, including locker rooms, team lounges, meeting rooms, and the performance nutrition center, will remain closed.

What activities are permissible?

The first phase of the student-athletes’ return includes only voluntary strength and conditioning activities.

What about team or position specific meetings?

Group meetings with coaches will continue to be held virtually.

Will staff and student-athletes need to wear any Personal Protective Equipment?

Student-athletes will be provided a reusable mask that must be worn upon arrival to the athletic facility. The mask must be worn at all times unless physical activity is being performed. Staff will wear masks in all common spaces when in the athletic facilities.

What precautions are being taken in the facilities?

To provide the safest environment possible for student-athletes and staff UW Athletics is currently in the process of installing Global Plasma Solutions bi-polar ionization units to air handling units in its facilities. The unique feature of the system is that the ionization makes its way down into the occupied space and kills viruses, bacteria, and mold in the occupied space and on hard surfaces.

In the weight rooms, each student-athlete will have a dedicated area/rack in which to complete their workout. Once their workout is complete, they will be responsible for wiping down the equipment they used with a personal sanitization kit they will be provided.

How are the workouts being administered?

Student-athletes will undergo a daily health screening that includes a temperature check and assessment for COVID-19 symptoms and compliance with social distancing behaviors.

Weight room workouts will be capped at 10 student-athletes per group. The Camp Randall Stadium weight room is large enough to accommodate two 10-person groups at the same time. The two groups using the Camp Randall Stadium Weight Room will have separate entrance/exit locations.

One strength coach will be assigned to each group and monitor the workout from a central location in the weight room, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from all student-athletes. Spotting will be employed only if absolutely necessary.

How will meals and nutrition be handled?

There will be no on site meal preparation. Student-athletes can pick up bulk snacks that they can order through their app and pre- and post-workout nutrition will be available. Athletics will provide meal money to those students who participate in organized team activities as is consistent with prior years.