Badgers men's hockey drops border battle to Minnesota

The No. 16 Badger men's hockey team (6-7-0, 1-4-0-0 Big Ten) dropped the first game of the border battle series, 4-1, at Minnesota (5-6-2, 2-3-2-2), unable to overcome a Minnesota two-goal first period.

A second-period goal from Sean Dhooghe on top of a shutout period by sophomore goaltender Daniel Lebedeff, who finished with 25 saves, gave the Badgers a chance going into the third period.

The Gophers matched their two goals again in the third period, sealing the win.

Wisconsin freshman Cole Caufield and sophomore K'Andre Miller recorded the assists on Dhooghe's lone goal.

Keys to know:

• Wisconsin outshot Minnesota 37-29

• The Badgers killed off Minnesota's lone power play, their one penalty is the lowest on the season

• Cole Caufield's assist puts him at 16 points on the season, leading the Badgers

Straight from the rink:

Head Coach Tony Granato

"The first five minutes were great, then we gave up a goal and gave them some life. They get two goals and all of a sudden we change. We got way away from our game plan and all of a sudden we wanted to play things differently. They got better, they gained more confidence."

Up next: The Badgers will take on the Gophers in game two of the border battle tomorrow at 7 p.m. from 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Watch the game on FOX Sports Wisconsin+ and listen on 1070 WTSO. Live stats will be available at uwbadgers.com with live updates @BadgersMHockey on Twitter.

