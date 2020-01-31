Barton, Nuggets hand Bucks rare defeat at home, 127-115

Will Barton had 24 points and eight assists to lead the tired and short-handed Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 victory that snapped the NBA-leading Bucks' nine-game winning streak and handed Milwaukee just its third home loss this season. Malik Beasley added 16 points, Nikola Jokic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds as every member of the Nuggets that played scored in double figures.�

