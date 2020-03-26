Bauer and Connolly finish senior seasons as All-Americans

For the first time in their careers, Erin Connolly (Sr. – Mequon, WI/Homestead) and Elizabeth Bauer (Sr. – Wausau, WI/East) were named 2019-20 CCM/AHCA Women's Division III All-Americans on Thursday.

With a team record 22 wins, their third consecutive NCAA tournament bid, and earning the first ever Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season title in program history, Connolly and Bauer played a crucial role in all four years at Eau Claire. Both players had career-high seasons as senior captains of the Blugold squad.

In just their second season (2018) they helped UWEC win their first ever WIAC tournament championship and earn their first NCAA tournament appearance. Both players have received All-WIAC honors every year they competed, and Connolly was awarded Player of the Year for 2020.

The CCM Hockey/AHCA All-American Hockey Teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.