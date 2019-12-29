Bears edge Vikings 21-19 on Pineiro FG with 10 seconds left

Eddy Pineiro's fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, giving the Bears a 21-19 victory over Minnesota. The Vikings rested their regulars for the playoffs.

Pineiro finished the season with 11 straight made field goals, and the Bears went 8-8 to dodge what would have been a fifth losing record in six years.

David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to cap a strong rookie season for the Bears.

Mike Boone rushed 17 times for 148 yards and a score for the Vikings.

