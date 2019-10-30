Binnington leads Blues past Wild 2-1

Jordan Binnington made 35 saves and Alex Pietrangelo snapped a tie in the third period, helping the St. Louis Blues top the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sammy Blais also scored for St. Louis, which won for the fourth time in five games. It was the first game for the Stanley Cup champions since star forward Vladimir Tarasenko had reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder.

Binnington was busy all night, facing 12 shots in every period. He improved to 6-2-3 this season.

Pietrangelo put the Blues ahead 1:39 into the third when he took a cross-ice pass from David Perron and deked Ryan Suter off his feet before roofing the puck past a sliding Devan Dubnyk for his fifth goal.

Dubnyk finished with 24 saves. Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who dropped to 1-8-0 on the road.

AP-WF-10-31-19 0255GMT