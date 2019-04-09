Blugold football great Cary Osborn passes away

Augusta native and UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame football player Cary Osborn has passed away at the age of 49.

Osborn was a standout football player at Augusta before heading to UW-Eau Claire to play his college football from 1987 to 1990.

In his four-years, Osborn would make his mark ranking fifth all-time in rushing years and second in rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns scored and total points. He was elected to the UW-Eau Claire Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

After his football career he was an assistant coach for UW-Eau Claire and also Eau Claire Regis, where his two son's attended high school.

Regis Head Football Coach Bryant Brenner knows that this is a tough loss for the Eau Claire football.

"A pillar in the football community coming from a nearby town in Augusta, he was a star there and all-northwest in football and basketball. He has just always been involved playing for the Blugolds, selling for the Blugolds and even beyond his Blugold days, coaching for the Blugolds and joined our staff in 2011, he has been around the game of football pretty much his entire life. Grew up in a football family, a sports oriented football family and he passed those things on to his boys so this community is really going to miss Cary, he was very impactful in our community."

Cary Osborn was 49-years old.

