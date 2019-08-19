Blugolds football looks to improve on 4-win, 2018 campaign

Excitement was evident in the opening remarks from first year head coach of the Blugold football team, Wesley Beschorner, who is taking over a program trending in the right direction: 4 wins in 2018 after winning 4 games combined in the previous 4 seasons.

The Blugolds were picked 7th with a predicted 2-5 record in the WIAC, and to finish with the same overall record as their 2018 campaign: 4-6. Beschorner and his staff have been working all spring and summer to, not just get better as a team, but to get to know their players better.

"I was obviously new to all of these guys. They didn't pick me. They could say I didn't pick them, but I did pick them. I chose to be here,” Beschorner said during the Blugold football team's media day Monday. "That's probably been the funnest thing - getting to know these guys and getting to know myself. I think all of our guys, right now, we feel like we're moving in the same direction. If we can do that, great things can happen. We've seen a lot of progress from the spring, summer - the guys that were here this summer worked really hard. It was very much senior-led, junior-led, working on what we need to do. We laid out a solid plan for them, and now we have to execute it through fall camp and throughout the season."

A big question for the team: who will be the next quarterback? The answer? That will have to wait until we near the start of the season. But what we do know is that some of the coaching staff was retained, especially on the defensive side; 2018 All-American linebacker, Sam Romanski, and senior defensive back, Cam Swanson, think that uniformity in the staff will allow the team to have success in 2019.

"I guess with me, keeping the staff together was a big deal, especially on defense, keeping our defensive coordinator here,” Swanson said. “It kind of kept the defense the same. I've been running it now - this will be my second year. It's been a lot better to come into my last year not having to run a totally new defense."

"It's a really cool opportunity for us to have a lot of familiar faces looking around and seeing guys you've played with,” Romanski said. “Obviously you know everyone on the team can make plays and you have faith in them, but I've seen most of the guys make plays. It's really exciting to see. And the new guys that are rolling in - everyone is kind of competing for a starting job right now. It's a lot of good competition, and it's exciting to see."