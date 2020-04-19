Blugolds look to 2021 to repeat as national champs

After winning a track and field national championship in 2019, the UWEC Blugolds move on to 2021 to repeat as national champs after losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Blugolds were poised to repeat as national champs in 2020 with a stacked roster but will now have to focus on 2021.

The good news for UWEC is the fact that many of their seniors are finding a way to come back for their final season by doing things like double majoring.

The bad news is that they are losing quite possibly their most talented athlete in Dylan Cooper as he moves on to prepare for the Olympic trials.

Even without Cooper, 2021 still looks bright for the the Blugolds as they look to be the favorite once again.