Blugolds men's basketball reacts to making NCAA Tournament

For the first time in 19-years the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team has earned a trip to the NCAA Div..III Tournament.

Blugold Men's Basketball

The Blugolds will face Whitman Colleye at St.Johns University in Collegeville, MN on Friday. The host Johnnies and Ripon will compete in the 1st and 2nd rounds there as well, with the winners of the first two games meeting on Saturday.

For the Blugolds, it was a long 36 hours between losing to UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Championship game to getting into the field on Monday morning, but they felt great relief once their name was called.