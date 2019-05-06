Blugolds one of three WIAC softball teams to earn NCAA tournament bid

For the second time in three seasons, three teams will represent the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse received an automatic bid into the 62-team field by winning the WIAC Championship (presented by Culver’s), while UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater earned two of the 20 at-large bids. UW-La Crosse (25-17) will make the sixth NCAA appearance in program history and travel to Pella, Iowa for regional action May 10-12. The Eagles will open against College of St. Benedict (Minn.) (27-13). Also competing the regional will be Central College (Iowa) (26-8) and Lake Forest College (Ill.) (24-15).

UW-Eau Claire (26-11-1), the 2008 NCAA champion, will make its 12th NCAA showing and square off against Wartburg College (Iowa) (26-11) in its opening game in St. Paul, Minn. University of St. Thomas (Minn.) (38-5) and University of Northwestern-St. Paul (Minn.) (27-15) will also participate in the event that will be held May 9-11.

UW-Whitewater (26-12) will host a regional May 10-12 and play its first round game against Eureka College (Ill.) (27-6). The Warhawks own a league-leading 22 NCAA appearances, including seven straight. Carthage College (Wis.) (26-14) and Coe College (Iowa) (32-9) will join the four-team field in Whitewater.

The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 17-18. The finals, hosted by Texas-Tyler, will be held May 23-28 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas. All rounds will use a double

