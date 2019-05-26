Blugolds react to NCAA Track and Field Championship

The UW-Eau Claire Men's Track and Field team returned home on Sunday after winning the schools first outdoor NCAA Division III National Championship.

The UW-Eau Claire men's track and field team celebrate their national title.

Eau Claire entered the meet the number one ranked team in Division III and got championship performances from David Kornack, who won the shot and Kyler Lueck won the 800-meters.

Those just two of the fine performances to help Head Coach Chip Schnieder's team to the national title.

"The last month we have been ranked number one, so it was a little different for us. Usually we are the underdog and we are trying to knock that top team off the pedestal. Being on the other side has been a little different. I was curios to see how we would react, and we reacted very well."

Kyler Lueck was impressed by his team's performance this weekend.

"We were number one in the rankings maybe five weeks in a row, but rankings are rankings, they can mean anything. We had to go prove ourselves at Nationals and that is what we were able to do."

David Kornack was happy to see his team live up to their own expectations and take home the title.

"Going in we knew we were capable of doing some pretty special things and as the weekend progressed and as we got more and more into the weekend it became more and more real and I think it finally set in on the bus ride home what we finally did accomplish and it's been a big goal for all of us. To finally do it is absolutely amazing and I wouldn't have it with any other group of guys."

