Blugolds start spring football practice

The UW-Eau Claire football team took to Carson Park for the first time under new head coach Wesley Beschorner.

Though he admitted he as nervous for his first practice, he was also read to get to work with his team.

"Football brought us all together. We all love the school and the city, but there is a reason we are all here...football and let's be great at that one reason we are all hear. Just to watch them get better everyday day is what I am looking forward to most and I think molding them the way they want to be molded is as much as coaches want them to be molded."

Standout linebacker Sam Romanski, who will be a senior this season, was excited to get back on the turf at Carson Park.

"This is what we want to do is play football. The off-season training and weight room is nice but we are all signed up to play sports. I think everybody is ready to start playing again, get back outside and get back to Carson (Park)."

