Bob Normand, Chippewa, inducted to Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame

Bob Normand of Chippewa Falls was inducted to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame Saturday night for his extensive commitment to the Chippewa hockey community.

Normand, a native and lifelong resident of Chippewa Falls, has been active in the hockey community for 30 years. He was elected to the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association Board in 1993 and was Chairman of several committees.

Normand has been an integral piece in the growth of girls hockey in Western Wisconsin.

Bob Normand: a 2019 Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame inductee.