Bolden named Blugolds Head Baseball Coach

Charles Bolden has been named the head coach for Blugolds baseball.

Bolden will head the program that has been idle since 1995 when it was cut. Bolden comes from Div. III Illinois Tech where he was the associate coach. Before coaching at Illinois Tech, he was an assistant at Div. I Chicago State University.

Bolden founded and was the president of the Midwest Havoc Travel Baseball Organization. He played 2 seasons at the University of St. Francis. He also played in the Frontier League for the Rockford River Hawks and the Big Ben Cowboys.

Bolden is a native of Oak Park, Illinois.