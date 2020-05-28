Boras to clients in memo: Don't bail out baseball owners

Sports agent Scott Boras recommends his clients refuse Major League Baseball's attempt to cut salaries during negotiations with the players' association.

He is claiming that team financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic have their origin in management debt financing.

Boras wrote in an email obtained by The Associated Press that players should not alter terms of the March 26 agreement between MLB and the union that called for players to reduce their salaries to a prorated rate based on a shortened season.

MLB on Tuesday proposed a series of tiered reductions that would cause top stars to receive the biggest cuts.

