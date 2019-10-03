Boser commits to play basketball at Missouri-Kansas City

Eau Claire Memorial standout Caden Boser will play his college basketball for division one University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Boser had an outstanding junior season for the Old Abes, averaging nearly a double-double a game with 20-points and 9-rebounds per contest.

This past season his performance earned him Associated Press All-State "honorable mention" accolades.

Thursday evening, Boser tweeted "I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the university of Missouri Kansas City. Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me as I chased my dream."

He is the second high profile Eau Claire area basketball standout to commit this week, with North's Dalton Banks committing to Southern Illinois on Tuesday.