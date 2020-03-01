Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory by holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch. Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race featuring only one caution outside of the stage breaks. Defending Fontana champion Kyle Busch was 8.9 seconds behind in second place. His older brother Kurt was third, and Bowman teammate Chase Elliott came in fourth.

