Brewers acquire River Falls native J.P. Feyereisen

Sunday morning the Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen from the New York Yankees for in exchange for infielder Brenny Escanio and international signing bonus pool money.

The River Falls native played his college baseball at UW-Stevens Point and has played in the minor leagues for Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees systems.

In six seasons in the minor leagues, Feyereisen is 31-16 with a 2.85 ERA. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA pitching for the Yankees triple A squad at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching out of the bullpen.

Feyereisen was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2014 after a standout career at Stevens Point which saw him go 19-7 with 3.00 ERA. He was named the top ranked Division 3 prospect by Baseball America in 2014.

Feyereisen has been assigned to minor leagues by the Brewers. Late last month he was named to Team USA for the 2020 Olympics. Since he was not added to the Brewers 40-man roster, he is still eligible to pitch for the U.S. team.