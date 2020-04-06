British Open canceled until '21 as golf schedule reworked

Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year. The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19. It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George's. Other organizations are expected to announce the PGA Championship moving to August, the U.S. Open to September and the Masters to November. It's the first time the British Open is not being played since 1945 because of World War II. By keeping it at Royal St. George's, the R&A assures the 150th Open will be at St. Andrews in 2022.

