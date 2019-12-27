Bucks cruise past Hawks without injured Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Ersan Ilyasova had season highs of 18 points and 17 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokunmpo's absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-86.

Antetokunmpo, the league MVP last season and second-leading scorer this season, sat out because of back soreness. He watched from the bench as his teammates helped Milwaukee improve to 28-5 overall and 13-3 on the road.

The Hawks lost their ninth straight to drop to a league-worst 6-26. They lost guard Trae Young to a right ankle sprain late in the second quarter. He had to be helped off the floor and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

