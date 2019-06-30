Bucks keep Middleton and Lopez, lose Brogdon to Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks are confirming that they are keeping Khris Middleton.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press earlier Sunday that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not confirm the terms, though was permitted to say that the team is keeping the top running mate to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Horst says, "we intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended."

Teams are permitted to announce their intentions to enter into deals even during the moratorium. None can be executed until that period ends Saturday.

Milwaukee says it is keeping center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.

Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a five-year, $85 million contract.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.

It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.

