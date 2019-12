Khris Middleton scored 21 points and NBA-leading Milwaukee overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence for the second straight night, beating the Orlando Magic 111-110.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP last season, also missed the Bucks' victory Friday in Atlanta because of back soreness.

Middleton also had seven assists and five rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 29-5 overall and 16-2 at home.

Ersan Ilyasova, starting in place of Antetokounmpo, had 17 points and 14 rebounds.