Bucks re-sign guard George Hill

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent guard George Hill.

The team says Hill, who was acquired from Cleveland in December in a five-player, three-team trade, will return on a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old Hill averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 47 games with the Bucks last season. He also played in all 15 playoff games, averaging 11.5 points in 26 minutes per game.

The Bucks finished 60-22 last season for the NBA's best record and their first 60-win season since 1980-81. The Bucks lost to Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.

Hill has played 11 seasons in the NBA.

